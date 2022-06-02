 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parnax Lab Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.91 crore, up 133.92% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parnax Lab are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.91 crore in March 2022 up 133.92% from Rs. 20.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 95.09% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.22 crore in March 2022 up 3239.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

Parnax Lab shares closed at 112.65 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 219.57% returns over the last 6 months and 285.13% over the last 12 months.

Parnax Lab
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.91 50.68 20.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 47.91 50.68 20.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.27 29.35 9.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.12 0.00 0.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.38 0.64 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.38 5.02 3.81
Depreciation 2.00 1.31 1.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.51 8.57 7.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.01 5.79 -1.65
Other Income 0.21 0.02 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.22 5.81 -1.56
Interest 1.37 1.25 1.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.85 4.56 -2.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.85 4.56 -2.83
Tax 4.01 -- 0.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 4.56 -3.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 4.56 -3.11
Minority Interest 0.00 -0.01 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.15 4.55 -3.10
Equity Share Capital 9.81 8.50 8.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 5.37 -3.65
Diluted EPS -0.18 5.37 -3.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 5.37 -3.65
Diluted EPS -0.18 5.37 -3.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

