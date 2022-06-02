Parnax Lab Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.91 crore, up 133.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parnax Lab are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.91 crore in March 2022 up 133.92% from Rs. 20.48 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 95.09% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.22 crore in March 2022 up 3239.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.
Parnax Lab shares closed at 112.65 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 219.57% returns over the last 6 months and 285.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|Parnax Lab
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.91
|50.68
|20.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.91
|50.68
|20.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.27
|29.35
|9.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.12
|0.00
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.38
|0.64
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.38
|5.02
|3.81
|Depreciation
|2.00
|1.31
|1.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.51
|8.57
|7.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.01
|5.79
|-1.65
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.02
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.22
|5.81
|-1.56
|Interest
|1.37
|1.25
|1.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.85
|4.56
|-2.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.85
|4.56
|-2.83
|Tax
|4.01
|--
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|4.56
|-3.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|4.56
|-3.11
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.15
|4.55
|-3.10
|Equity Share Capital
|9.81
|8.50
|8.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|5.37
|-3.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|5.37
|-3.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|5.37
|-3.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|5.37
|-3.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited