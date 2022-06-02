Parnax Lab Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.91 crore, up 133.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.91 crore in March 2022 up 133.92% from Rs. 20.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 95.09% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.22 crore in March 2022 up 3239.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

Parnax Lab shares closed at 112.65 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 219.57% returns over the last 6 months and 285.13% over the last 12 months.