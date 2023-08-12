Parnax Lab Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.74 crore, up 32.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.74 crore in June 2023 up 32.67% from Rs. 36.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2023 up 72.2% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2023 up 23.9% from Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2022.

Parnax Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in June 2022.

Parnax Lab shares closed at 86.14 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.86% returns over the last 6 months and -11.65% over the last 12 months.