    Parnax Lab Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.74 crore, up 32.67% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parnax Lab are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.74 crore in June 2023 up 32.67% from Rs. 36.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in June 2023 up 72.2% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2023 up 23.9% from Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2022.

    Parnax Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in June 2022.

    Parnax Lab shares closed at 86.14 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.86% returns over the last 6 months and -11.65% over the last 12 months.

    Parnax Lab
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.7440.9136.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.7440.9136.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.9321.7817.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.280.130.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.33-0.19-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.685.304.67
    Depreciation1.601.591.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.039.158.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.893.153.66
    Other Income0.240.270.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.143.423.78
    Interest1.161.181.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.982.232.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.982.232.52
    Tax0.650.790.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.331.441.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.331.441.93
    Minority Interest-0.010.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.321.441.93
    Equity Share Capital11.4911.499.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.901.301.97
    Diluted EPS2.901.301.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.901.301.97
    Diluted EPS2.901.301.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

