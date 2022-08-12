Parnax Lab Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore, up 28.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore in June 2022 up 28.04% from Rs. 28.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2022 up 97.98% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2022 up 59.53% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2021.

Parnax Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in June 2021.

Parnax Lab shares closed at 97.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.19% returns over the last 6 months and 322.99% over the last 12 months.