Parnax Lab Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.82 crore, down 7.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.82 crore in December 2022 down 7.6% from Rs. 50.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2022 down 30.77% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2022 up 4.78% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2021.