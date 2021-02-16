Parnax Lab Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore, down 2.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore in December 2020 down 2.48% from Rs. 25.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 up 113.97% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2020 up 99.25% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2019.

Parnax Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.97 in December 2019.

Parnax Lab shares closed at 32.60 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)