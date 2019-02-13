Parnax Lab Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.31 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parnax Lab are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.31 crore in December 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.
Parnax Lab shares closed at 40.55 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -5.15% returns over the last 6 months and -26.47% over the last 12 months.
|
|Parnax Lab
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'16
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.31
|42.27
|26.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.04
|Total Income From Operations
|23.31
|42.27
|26.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.86
|11.36
|13.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.84
|7.29
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|1.07
|0.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.38
|3.72
|2.52
|Depreciation
|0.94
|0.96
|0.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.35
|13.66
|6.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.95
|4.19
|2.82
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.84
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.48
|5.04
|2.82
|Interest
|1.04
|0.87
|1.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.44
|4.16
|1.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.44
|4.16
|1.63
|Tax
|0.05
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.39
|4.16
|1.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.39
|4.16
|1.63
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|-0.01
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.39
|4.15
|1.63
|Equity Share Capital
|8.50
|8.50
|8.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.46
|4.89
|1.91
|Diluted EPS
|0.46
|4.89
|1.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.46
|4.89
|1.91
|Diluted EPS
|0.46
|4.89
|1.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited