Parnami Credits Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 111.55% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in September 2018 up 111.55% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2018 up 381.42% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2018 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.

Parnami Credits EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2017.

Parnami Credits shares closed at 17.32 on October 15, 2018 (BSE)