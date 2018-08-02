Parnami Credits standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.10 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.10 0.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.10 0.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.02 0.04 0.03 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.07 0.08 0.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 -0.02 0.03 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 -0.02 0.03 Interest -- 0.01 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 -0.03 0.03 Exceptional Items -0.39 -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.37 -0.03 0.03 Tax 0.01 -0.02 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.37 -0.01 0.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.37 -0.01 0.02 Equity Share Capital 3.35 3.55 3.35 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.11 -0.04 0.05 Diluted EPS -1.11 -0.04 0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.11 -0.04 0.05 Diluted EPS -1.11 -0.04 0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited