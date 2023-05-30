Parmeshwari Sil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.45 crore, up 11.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parmeshwari Silk Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 46.45 crore in March 2023 up 11.35% from Rs. 41.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 up 85.48% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2023 up 13.52% from Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2022.
Parmeshwari Sil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2022.
|Parmeshwari Silk Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.45
|46.83
|41.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.45
|46.83
|41.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.87
|14.54
|13.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.97
|4.02
|3.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.27
|6.04
|4.94
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.88
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.58
|16.71
|15.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.34
|4.65
|2.84
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.60
|4.68
|2.88
|Interest
|1.85
|2.04
|1.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.75
|2.64
|1.70
|Exceptional Items
|-0.01
|--
|0.05
|P/L Before Tax
|1.74
|2.64
|1.75
|Tax
|0.80
|0.44
|1.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.94
|2.20
|0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.94
|2.20
|0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.13
|7.33
|1.68
|Diluted EPS
|3.13
|7.33
|1.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.13
|7.33
|1.68
|Diluted EPS
|3.13
|7.33
|1.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited