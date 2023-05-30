English
    Parmeshwari Sil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.45 crore, up 11.35% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parmeshwari Silk Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 46.45 crore in March 2023 up 11.35% from Rs. 41.72 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 up 85.48% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2023 up 13.52% from Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2022.
    Parmeshwari Sil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2022.Parmeshwari Sil shares closed at 10.00 on April 27, 2017 (BSE)
    Parmeshwari Silk Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.4546.8341.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.4546.8341.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.8714.5413.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.974.023.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.276.044.94
    Depreciation0.430.880.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.5816.7115.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.344.652.84
    Other Income0.260.030.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.604.682.88
    Interest1.852.041.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.752.641.70
    Exceptional Items-0.01--0.05
    P/L Before Tax1.742.641.75
    Tax0.800.441.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.942.200.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.942.200.51
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.137.331.68
    Diluted EPS3.137.331.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.137.331.68
    Diluted EPS3.137.331.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:55 pm