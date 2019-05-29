Parmeshwari Sil Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34.39 crore, down 11.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.39 crore in March 2019 down 11.04% from Rs. 38.66 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2019 up 28.27% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2019 up 49.54% from Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2018.

Parmeshwari Sil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.88 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.03 in March 2018.

Parmeshwari Sil shares closed at 10.00 on April 27, 2017 (BSE)