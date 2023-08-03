English
    Parmeshwari Sil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.02 crore, up 23.73% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parmeshwari Silk Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.02 crore in June 2023 up 23.73% from Rs. 41.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2023 up 22.63% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2023 up 25.48% from Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2022.

    Parmeshwari Sil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.13 in June 2022.

    Parmeshwari Sil shares closed at 10.00 on April 27, 2017 (BSE)

    Parmeshwari Silk Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.0246.4541.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.0246.4541.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.7011.8722.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.935.97-6.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.986.274.43
    Depreciation0.860.430.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.8018.5817.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.603.342.64
    Other Income0.070.260.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.673.602.73
    Interest1.631.851.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.041.751.49
    Exceptional Items---0.010.00
    P/L Before Tax2.041.741.49
    Tax0.520.800.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.520.941.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.520.941.24
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.073.134.13
    Diluted EPS5.073.134.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.073.134.13
    Diluted EPS5.073.134.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

