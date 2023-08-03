Parmeshwari Sil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.02 crore, up 23.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.02 crore in June 2023 up 23.73% from Rs. 41.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2023 up 22.63% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2023 up 25.48% from Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2022.

Parmeshwari Sil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.13 in June 2022.

Parmeshwari Sil shares closed at 10.00 on April 27, 2017 (BSE)