Parmeshwari Sil Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.23 crore, up 62.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.23 crore in June 2022 up 62.99% from Rs. 25.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022 up 98.29% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2022 up 33.21% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2021.

Parmeshwari Sil EPS has increased to Rs. 4.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.08 in June 2021.

Parmeshwari Sil shares closed at 10.00 on April 27, 2017 (BSE)