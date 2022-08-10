English
    Parmeshwari Sil Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.23 crore, up 62.99% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parmeshwari Silk Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.23 crore in June 2022 up 62.99% from Rs. 25.30 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022 up 98.29% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2022 up 33.21% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2021.

    Parmeshwari Sil EPS has increased to Rs. 4.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.08 in June 2021.

    Parmeshwari Sil shares closed at 10.00 on April 27, 2017 (BSE)

    Parmeshwari Silk Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.2341.7225.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.2341.7225.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.9513.599.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.803.920.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.434.943.27
    Depreciation0.880.670.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.1415.769.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.642.841.86
    Other Income0.100.040.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.732.881.89
    Interest1.251.181.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.491.700.75
    Exceptional Items0.000.05--
    P/L Before Tax1.491.750.75
    Tax0.251.240.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.240.510.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.240.510.63
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.131.682.08
    Diluted EPS4.131.682.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.131.682.08
    Diluted EPS4.131.682.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
