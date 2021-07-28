Parmeshwari Sil Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.30 crore, up 82.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.30 crore in June 2021 up 82.78% from Rs. 13.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2021 up 6.38% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2021 up 11.07% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2020.

Parmeshwari Sil EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.96 in June 2020.

