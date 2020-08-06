Parmeshwari Sil Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.84 crore, down 62.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.84 crore in June 2020 down 62.36% from Rs. 36.77 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2020 down 62.09% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2020 down 45.29% from Rs. 4.46 crore in June 2019.

Parmeshwari Sil EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in June 2020 from Rs. 5.17 in June 2019.

Parmeshwari Sil shares closed at 10.00 on April 27, 2017 (BSE)