Parmeshwari Sil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.83 crore, up 4.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parmeshwari Silk Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 46.83 crore in December 2022 up 4.47% from Rs. 44.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2022 up 17.55% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2022 up 10.98% from Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2021.
Parmeshwari Sil EPS has increased to Rs. 7.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.23 in December 2021. Parmeshwari Sil shares closed at 10.00 on April 27, 2017 (BSE)
Parmeshwari Silk Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations46.8338.0344.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations46.8338.0344.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials14.5419.7016.34
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.02-4.852.58
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.045.345.18
Depreciation0.880.880.82
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.7114.2715.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.652.694.17
Other Income0.030.070.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.682.764.19
Interest2.041.381.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.641.372.25
Exceptional Items-----0.01
P/L Before Tax2.641.372.24
Tax0.440.230.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.201.141.87
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.201.141.87
Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.333.816.23
Diluted EPS7.333.816.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.333.816.23
Diluted EPS7.333.816.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

