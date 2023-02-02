Parmeshwari Sil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.83 crore, up 4.47% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parmeshwari Silk Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 46.83 crore in December 2022 up 4.47% from Rs. 44.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2022 up 17.55% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2022 up 10.98% from Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2021.
Parmeshwari Sil EPS has increased to Rs. 7.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.23 in December 2021.
|Parmeshwari Silk Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.83
|38.03
|44.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.83
|38.03
|44.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.54
|19.70
|16.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.02
|-4.85
|2.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.04
|5.34
|5.18
|Depreciation
|0.88
|0.88
|0.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.71
|14.27
|15.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.65
|2.69
|4.17
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.07
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.68
|2.76
|4.19
|Interest
|2.04
|1.38
|1.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.64
|1.37
|2.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|2.64
|1.37
|2.24
|Tax
|0.44
|0.23
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.20
|1.14
|1.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.20
|1.14
|1.87
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.33
|3.81
|6.23
|Diluted EPS
|7.33
|3.81
|6.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.33
|3.81
|6.23
|Diluted EPS
|7.33
|3.81
|6.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
