Parmeshwari Sil Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.83 crore, up 38.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.83 crore in December 2021 up 38.63% from Rs. 32.34 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2021 up 191.89% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2021 up 47.35% from Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2020.

Parmeshwari Sil EPS has increased to Rs. 6.23 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.14 in December 2020.

Parmeshwari Sil shares closed at 10.00 on April 27, 2017 (BSE)