Parmeshwari Sil Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.34 crore, down 22.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.34 crore in December 2020 down 22.23% from Rs. 41.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020 down 58.87% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in December 2020 down 30.89% from Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2019.

Parmeshwari Sil EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.19 in December 2019.

Parmeshwari Sil shares closed at 10.00 on April 27, 2017 (BSE)