Parmeshwari Sil Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.58 crore, up 11.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.58 crore in December 2019 up 11.4% from Rs. 37.32 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2019 down 1.93% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2019 up 10.31% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2018.

Parmeshwari Sil EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.19 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.29 in December 2018.

Parmeshwari Sil shares closed at 10.00 on April 27, 2017 (BSE)