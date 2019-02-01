Parmeshwari Sil Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.32 crore, up 16.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.32 crore in December 2018 up 16.62% from Rs. 32.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2018 up 160.66% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2018 up 38.08% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2017.

Parmeshwari Sil EPS has increased to Rs. 5.29 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2017.

Parmeshwari Sil shares closed at 10.00 on April 27, 2017 (BSE)