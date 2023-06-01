Parmax Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.38 crore, down 9.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.38 crore in March 2023 down 9.96% from Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 476% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 up 21.43% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

Parmax Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.

Parmax Pharma shares closed at 30.40 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.44% returns over the last 6 months and -21.65% over the last 12 months.