 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Parmax Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore, down 4.1% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parmax Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore in March 2022 down 4.1% from Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 84.83% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022 down 1.41% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021.

Parmax Pharma shares closed at 39.05 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.58% returns over the last 6 months and -32.67% over the last 12 months.

Parmax Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.09 2.89 7.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.09 2.89 7.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.77 0.77 3.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 -0.18 0.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.48 0.96 0.64
Depreciation 0.50 0.48 0.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.16 1.26 2.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 -0.42 0.18
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.20 -0.41 0.21
Interest 0.09 0.11 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.12 -0.52 0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.12 -0.52 0.15
Tax 0.16 -- 0.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 -0.52 -0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 -0.52 -0.30
Equity Share Capital 3.74 3.74 3.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -1.38 -0.81
Diluted EPS -0.12 -1.38 -0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -1.38 -0.81
Diluted EPS -0.12 -1.38 -0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Parmax Pharma #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 10:45 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.