Parmax Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore, down 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore in March 2022 down 4.1% from Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 84.83% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022 down 1.41% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021.

Parmax Pharma shares closed at 39.05 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.58% returns over the last 6 months and -32.67% over the last 12 months.