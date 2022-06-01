Parmax Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore, down 4.1% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parmax Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore in March 2022 down 4.1% from Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 84.83% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022 down 1.41% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2021.
Parmax Pharma shares closed at 39.05 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.58% returns over the last 6 months and -32.67% over the last 12 months.
|Parmax Pharma
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.09
|2.89
|7.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.09
|2.89
|7.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.77
|0.77
|3.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|-0.18
|0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.48
|0.96
|0.64
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.48
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.16
|1.26
|2.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|-0.42
|0.18
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|-0.41
|0.21
|Interest
|0.09
|0.11
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|-0.52
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|-0.52
|0.15
|Tax
|0.16
|--
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-0.52
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-0.52
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|3.74
|3.74
|3.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-1.38
|-0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-1.38
|-0.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-1.38
|-0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-1.38
|-0.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited