    Parmax Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore, down 9.98% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parmax Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore in June 2023 down 9.98% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 up 10.56% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2023 up 16.88% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.

    Parmax Pharma shares closed at 28.74 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.58% returns over the last 6 months and -7.44% over the last 12 months.

    Parmax Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.406.381.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.406.381.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.28-0.951.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.154.55-0.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.720.600.55
    Depreciation0.420.470.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.901.351.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.070.36-1.24
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.060.38-1.23
    Interest0.120.050.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.180.32-1.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.180.32-1.32
    Tax--0.15--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.180.17-1.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.180.17-1.32
    Equity Share Capital3.743.743.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.150.46-3.52
    Diluted EPS-3.150.46-3.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.150.46-3.52
    Diluted EPS-3.150.46-3.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 02:22 pm

