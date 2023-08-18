Parmax Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore, down 9.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore in June 2023 down 9.98% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 up 10.56% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2023 up 16.88% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.

Parmax Pharma shares closed at 28.74 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.58% returns over the last 6 months and -7.44% over the last 12 months.