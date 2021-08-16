Parmax Pharma Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore, down 23.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore in June 2021 down 23.68% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021 up 56.32% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021 up 128.26% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020.

Parmax Pharma shares closed at 47.45 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 64.76% returns over the last 6 months and 39.15% over the last 12 months.