Parmax Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, up 85.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parmax Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in December 2022 up 85.49% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2022 up 436.55% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 up 3228.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Parmax Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.35 2.13 2.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.35 2.13 2.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.69 0.49 0.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.11 0.34 -0.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.14 0.51 0.96
Depreciation 0.48 0.47 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.31 0.92 1.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.84 -0.59 -0.42
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.85 -0.59 -0.41
Interest 0.11 0.12 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.74 -0.70 -0.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.74 -0.70 -0.52
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.74 -0.70 -0.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.74 -0.70 -0.52
Equity Share Capital 3.74 3.74 3.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.66 -1.88 -1.38
Diluted EPS 4.66 -1.88 -1.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.66 -1.88 -1.38
Diluted EPS 4.66 -1.88 -1.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited