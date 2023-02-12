Parmax Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, up 85.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in December 2022 up 85.49% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2022 up 436.55% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 up 3228.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.