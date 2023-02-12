Parmax Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, up 85.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in December 2022 up 85.49% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2022 up 436.55% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 up 3228.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Parmax Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 4.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2021.

Parmax Pharma shares closed at 33.90 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.13% returns over the last 6 months and -36.93% over the last 12 months.