    Parmax Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, up 85.49% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parmax Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in December 2022 up 85.49% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2022 up 436.55% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 up 3228.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    Parmax Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.352.132.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.352.132.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.690.490.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.110.34-0.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.140.510.96
    Depreciation0.480.470.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.310.921.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.84-0.59-0.42
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.85-0.59-0.41
    Interest0.110.120.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.74-0.70-0.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.74-0.70-0.52
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.74-0.70-0.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.74-0.70-0.52
    Equity Share Capital3.743.743.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.66-1.88-1.38
    Diluted EPS4.66-1.88-1.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.66-1.88-1.38
    Diluted EPS4.66-1.88-1.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited