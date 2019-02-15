Parmax Pharma Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, down 27.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2018 down 27.53% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 down 889.74% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 109.68% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.