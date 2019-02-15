Parmax Pharma Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, down 27.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parmax Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2018 down 27.53% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 down 889.74% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 109.68% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.
|
|Parmax Pharma
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.87
|3.54
|3.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.87
|3.54
|3.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.92
|1.28
|1.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|1.31
|0.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.52
|0.69
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.26
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|0.69
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.53
|-0.10
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.53
|-0.09
|Interest
|0.00
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.55
|-0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|-0.55
|-0.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|-0.55
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|-0.55
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|3.74
|3.74
|3.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-1.48
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-1.48
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|-1.48
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|-1.48
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited