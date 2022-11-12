Parker Agro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, up 24.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in September 2022 up 24.64% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 190.37% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Parker Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2021.

Parker Agro shares closed at 8.59 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.92% returns over the last 6 months and 81.99% over the last 12 months.