    Parker Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.38 crore, down 78.9% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parker Agrochem E are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.38 crore in March 2023 down 78.9% from Rs. 6.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2023 up 24766.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 up 900% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    Parker Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

    Parker Agro shares closed at 8.50 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.62% returns over the last 6 months and -16.91% over the last 12 months.

    Parker Agrochem E
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.380.966.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.380.966.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----5.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.150.16
    Depreciation-0.240.110.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.391.310.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.12-0.62-0.03
    Other Income0.020.010.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.14-0.610.00
    Interest0.030.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.11-0.610.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.11-0.610.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.11-0.610.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.11-0.610.00
    Equity Share Capital4.784.784.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.32-1.27-0.01
    Diluted EPS2.32-1.27-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.32-1.27-0.01
    Diluted EPS2.32-1.27-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am