Parker Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.53 crore, up 1077.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.53 crore in March 2022 up 1077.6% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 99.65% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 134.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

Parker Agro shares closed at 8.29 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 85.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.28% over the last 12 months.