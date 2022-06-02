 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parker Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.53 crore, up 1077.6% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parker Agrochem E are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.53 crore in March 2022 up 1077.6% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 99.65% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 134.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

Parker Agro shares closed at 8.29 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 85.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.28% over the last 12 months.

Parker Agrochem E
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.53 0.66 0.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.53 0.66 0.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.51 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.16 0.15 0.21
Depreciation 0.09 0.10 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.81 0.59 0.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.18 -0.43
Other Income 0.03 0.10 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.09 -0.37
Interest 0.00 0.03 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 -0.12 -0.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 -0.12 -0.37
Tax -- -- 0.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.12 -1.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.12 -1.27
Equity Share Capital 4.78 4.78 4.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.24 -2.67
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.24 -2.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.24 -2.67
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.24 -2.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 2, 2022
