Parker Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.53 crore, up 1077.6% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parker Agrochem E are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.53 crore in March 2022 up 1077.6% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 99.65% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 134.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.
Parker Agro shares closed at 8.29 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 85.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.28% over the last 12 months.
|Parker Agrochem E
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.53
|0.66
|0.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.53
|0.66
|0.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.51
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.15
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.10
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.81
|0.59
|0.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.18
|-0.43
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.10
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.09
|-0.37
|Interest
|0.00
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.12
|-0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|-0.12
|-0.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-0.12
|-1.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-0.12
|-1.27
|Equity Share Capital
|4.78
|4.78
|4.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.24
|-2.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.24
|-2.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.24
|-2.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.24
|-2.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited