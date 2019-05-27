Parker Agro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, down 4.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in March 2019 down 4.45% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 up 127.39% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 up 190.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

Parker Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2018.

Parker Agro shares closed at 13.00 on March 15, 2019 (BSE)