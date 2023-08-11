Parker Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, up 8.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in June 2023 up 8.19% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 273.34% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Parker Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

Parker Agro shares closed at 11.27 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.55% returns over the last 6 months and 24.81% over the last 12 months.