Parker Agro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, up 222.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in June 2022 up 222.34% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 88.25% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 111.63% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

Parker Agro shares closed at 10.00 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 94.17% over the last 12 months.