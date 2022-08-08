Parker Agro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, up 222.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parker Agrochem E are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in June 2022 up 222.34% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 88.25% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 111.63% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.
Parker Agro shares closed at 10.00 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 94.17% over the last 12 months.
|Parker Agrochem E
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.94
|6.53
|0.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.94
|6.53
|0.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|5.51
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.16
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.09
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.77
|0.81
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-0.56
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.54
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.54
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.00
|-0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|4.78
|4.78
|4.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.01
|-1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.01
|-1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|-0.01
|-1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|-0.01
|-1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
