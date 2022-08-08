 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parker Agro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, up 222.34% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parker Agrochem E are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in June 2022 up 222.34% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 88.25% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 111.63% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

Parker Agro shares closed at 10.00 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 94.17% over the last 12 months.

Parker Agrochem E
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.94 6.53 0.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.94 6.53 0.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 5.51 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.16 0.13
Depreciation 0.11 0.09 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.77 0.81 0.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.03 -0.56
Other Income 0.01 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 0.00 -0.54
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 0.00 -0.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.06 0.00 -0.54
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 0.00 -0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 0.00 -0.54
Equity Share Capital 4.78 4.78 4.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.01 -1.13
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.01 -1.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 -0.01 -1.13
Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.01 -1.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST
