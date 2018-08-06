Parker Agro standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.97 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.97 0.83 1.39 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.97 0.83 1.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.14 0.19 0.08 Depreciation 0.12 0.12 0.12 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.14 0.78 1.21 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.43 -0.26 -0.02 Other Income 0.03 0.04 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 -0.23 0.01 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.40 -0.23 0.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.40 -0.23 0.01 Tax -- -0.05 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.40 -0.18 0.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.40 -0.18 0.01 Equity Share Capital 4.78 4.78 4.78 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.83 -0.37 0.03 Diluted EPS -0.83 -0.37 0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.83 -0.37 0.03 Diluted EPS -0.83 -0.37 0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited