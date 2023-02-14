Parker Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 45.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in December 2022 up 45.41% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 403.06% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 5100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.