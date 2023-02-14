 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parker Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 45.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parker Agrochem E are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in December 2022 up 45.41% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 403.06% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 5100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Parker Agrochem E
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.96 1.04 0.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.96 1.04 0.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.12 0.15
Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.31 0.60 0.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.62 0.21 -0.18
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.61 0.22 -0.09
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.61 0.21 -0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.61 0.21 -0.12
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.61 0.21 -0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.61 0.21 -0.12
Equity Share Capital 4.78 4.78 4.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.27 0.45 -0.24
Diluted EPS -1.27 0.45 -0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.27 0.45 -0.24
Diluted EPS -1.27 0.45 -0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited