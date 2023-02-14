English
    Parker Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 45.41% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parker Agrochem E are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in December 2022 up 45.41% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 403.06% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 5100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Parker Agro shares closed at 10.99 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.71% returns over the last 6 months and 37.03% over the last 12 months.

    Parker Agrochem E
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.961.040.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.961.040.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.120.15
    Depreciation0.110.110.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.310.600.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.620.21-0.18
    Other Income0.010.010.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.610.22-0.09
    Interest0.000.000.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.610.21-0.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.610.21-0.12
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.610.21-0.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.610.21-0.12
    Equity Share Capital4.784.784.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.270.45-0.24
    Diluted EPS-1.270.45-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.270.45-0.24
    Diluted EPS-1.270.45-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

