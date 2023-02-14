Parker Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 45.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parker Agrochem E are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in December 2022 up 45.41% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 403.06% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 5100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
Parker Agro shares closed at 10.99 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.71% returns over the last 6 months and 37.03% over the last 12 months.
|Parker Agrochem E
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.96
|1.04
|0.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.96
|1.04
|0.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.12
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.31
|0.60
|0.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|0.21
|-0.18
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|0.22
|-0.09
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.61
|0.21
|-0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.61
|0.21
|-0.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.61
|0.21
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.61
|0.21
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|4.78
|4.78
|4.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|0.45
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|0.45
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|0.45
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|0.45
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited