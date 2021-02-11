Parker Agro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 95.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in December 2020 down 95.92% from Rs. 13.66 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020 down 558.04% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 270% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Parker Agro shares closed at 4.81 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)