Parker Agro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 79.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parker Agrochem E are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in December 2018 down 79.53% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2018 down 5680.82% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 down 323.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.
Parker Agro shares closed at 15.00 on December 04, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Parker Agrochem E
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.74
|0.91
|3.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.74
|0.91
|3.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|2.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.15
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.91
|0.50
|1.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|0.14
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|0.15
|0.01
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|0.15
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|0.15
|0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|0.15
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|0.15
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|4.78
|4.78
|4.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|0.32
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|0.32
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|0.32
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|0.32
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited