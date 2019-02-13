Parker Agro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 79.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in December 2018 down 79.53% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2018 down 5680.82% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 down 323.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

Parker Agro shares closed at 15.00 on December 04, 2018 (BSE)