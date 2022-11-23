 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pariksha Fin-In Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 13.8% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pariksha Fin- Invest- Lease are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 up 13.8% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 2741.51% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 850% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Pariksha Fin-In shares closed at 12.50 on February 11, 2016 (BSE)

Pariksha Fin- Invest- Lease
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.29 0.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.29 0.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.23 0.01 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 0.26 0.02
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 0.26 0.02
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.15 0.26 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.15 0.26 0.02
Tax -0.01 0.04 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 0.22 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 0.22 0.01
Equity Share Capital 3.75 3.75 3.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 0.59 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.37 0.59 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.37 0.59 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.37 0.59 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Pariksha Fin- Invest- Lease #Pariksha Fin-In #Results
first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:44 pm