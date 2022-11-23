Pariksha Fin-In Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 13.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 up 13.8% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 2741.51% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 850% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Pariksha Fin-In shares closed at 12.50 on February 11, 2016 (BSE)