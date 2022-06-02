 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pariksha Fin-In Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore, up 1006.29% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pariksha Fin- Invest- Lease are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore in March 2022 up 1006.29% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022 up 146.31% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2022 up 2135.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Pariksha Fin-In EPS has increased to Rs. 6.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.03 in March 2021.

Pariksha Fin-In shares closed at 12.50 on February 11, 2016 (BSE)

Pariksha Fin- Invest- Lease
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.31 0.09 0.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.31 0.09 0.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.01 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.16 0.00 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.13 0.06 0.14
Other Income 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.13 0.06 0.14
Interest -- -- 6.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.13 0.06 -6.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.13 0.06 -6.56
Tax 0.69 0.03 -1.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.44 0.03 -5.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.44 0.03 -5.26
Equity Share Capital 3.75 3.75 3.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.50 0.09 -14.03
Diluted EPS 6.50 0.09 -14.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.50 0.09 -14.03
Diluted EPS 6.50 0.09 -14.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Pariksha Fin- Invest- Lease #Pariksha Fin-In #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.