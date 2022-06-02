Pariksha Fin-In Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore, up 1006.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pariksha Fin- Invest- Lease are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore in March 2022 up 1006.29% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022 up 146.31% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2022 up 2135.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.
Pariksha Fin-In EPS has increased to Rs. 6.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.03 in March 2021.
Pariksha Fin-In shares closed at 12.50 on February 11, 2016 (BSE)
|
|Pariksha Fin- Invest- Lease
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.31
|0.09
|0.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.31
|0.09
|0.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.13
|0.06
|0.14
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.13
|0.06
|0.14
|Interest
|--
|--
|6.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.13
|0.06
|-6.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.13
|0.06
|-6.56
|Tax
|0.69
|0.03
|-1.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.44
|0.03
|-5.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.44
|0.03
|-5.26
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.50
|0.09
|-14.03
|Diluted EPS
|6.50
|0.09
|-14.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.50
|0.09
|-14.03
|Diluted EPS
|6.50
|0.09
|-14.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
