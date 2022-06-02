Pariksha Fin-In Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore, up 1006.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore in March 2022 up 1006.29% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022 up 146.31% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2022 up 2135.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Pariksha Fin-In EPS has increased to Rs. 6.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.03 in March 2021.

Pariksha Fin-In shares closed at 12.50 on February 11, 2016 (BSE)