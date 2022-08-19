Pariksha Fin-In Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 241.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pariksha Fin- Invest- Lease are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 241.45% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 4.1% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 up 420% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.
Pariksha Fin-In EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2021.
Pariksha Fin-In shares closed at 12.50 on February 11, 2016 (BSE)
|
|Pariksha Fin- Invest- Lease
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.29
|3.31
|0.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.29
|3.31
|0.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.16
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|3.13
|0.05
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|3.13
|0.05
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.26
|3.13
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.26
|3.13
|0.05
|Tax
|0.04
|0.69
|-0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.22
|2.44
|0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.22
|2.44
|0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.59
|6.50
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.59
|6.50
|0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.59
|6.50
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|0.59
|6.50
|0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited