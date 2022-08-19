Pariksha Fin-In Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 241.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 241.45% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 4.1% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 up 420% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Pariksha Fin-In EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2021.

Pariksha Fin-In shares closed at 12.50 on February 11, 2016 (BSE)