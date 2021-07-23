Pariksha Fin-In Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 6.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 6.46% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021 up 363.28% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Pariksha Fin-In EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2020.

Pariksha Fin-In shares closed at 12.50 on February 11, 2016 (BSE)