Pariksha Fin-In Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 6.46% Y-o-Y
July 23, 2021 / 12:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pariksha Fin- Invest- Lease are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 6.46% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021 up 363.28% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.
Pariksha Fin-In EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2020.
Pariksha Fin-In shares closed at 12.50 on February 11, 2016 (BSE)
|Pariksha Fin- Invest- Lease
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.09
|0.30
|0.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.09
|0.30
|0.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.12
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.03
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.14
|0.00
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.14
|0.00
|Interest
|--
|6.69
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|-6.56
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|-6.56
|-0.01
|Tax
|-0.16
|-1.29
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.21
|-5.26
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.21
|-5.26
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|-14.03
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.57
|-14.03
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|-14.03
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.57
|-14.03
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited