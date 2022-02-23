Pariksha Fin-In Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 68.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 68.64% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 171.01% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 250% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Pariksha Fin-In EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2020.

Pariksha Fin-In shares closed at 12.50 on February 11, 2016 (BSE)