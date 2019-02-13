Pariksha Fin-In Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 34.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 34.66% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 8.93% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

Pariksha Fin-In EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

Pariksha Fin-In shares closed at 12.50 on February 11, 2016 (BSE)