Parichay Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore, up 603.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Parichay Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore in September 2022 up 603.91% from Rs. 1.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2022 down 4761.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2022 down 5600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Parichay Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.50 2.14 1.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.50 2.14 1.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.04 2.28 1.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- 0.00
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.57 -0.14 -0.01
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.57 -0.14 -0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.57 -0.14 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.57 -0.14 -0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.57 -0.14 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.57 -0.14 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 1.20 1.20 1.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.74 -1.19 -0.10
Diluted EPS -4.74 -1.19 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.74 -1.19 -0.10
Diluted EPS -4.74 -1.19 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

