Parichay Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore, up 603.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore in September 2022 up 603.91% from Rs. 1.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2022 down 4761.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2022 down 5600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Parichay Invest shares closed at 7.98 on January 06, 2015 (BSE)